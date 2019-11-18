'Good Newws' trailer: Akshay, Kareena, Diljhit, Kiara to leave you in splits with goofy comedy

New Delhi (India), Nov 18 (ANI): After piquing fans with the intriguing poster of the film, the makers of 'Good Newws' finally released the trailer of the laugh riot on Monday.



The trailer is all set to leave you in splits with the comic timings of the ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The story revolves around two couples with the same surname 'Batra' who are facing problems in conceiving and are consulting a doctor for the issue.

Diljit and Kiara are seen playing the role of Honey and Monika who land up at a clinic to get their check-up done.

In the opening scene, Akshay and Kareena are consulting a doctor about IVF (in vitro fertilisation) and an excited Kareena gets ready for it.

But here comes the twist in the story, by mistake Akshay and Diljhit's sperms get exchanged with their respective leading ladies and this confusion of sperm mix-up will surely tickle your funny bone.

Later, when the doctor informs their clients about the mixup, the couples are seen in a complete state of shock.

In order to stay close to his child who is in Kareena's womb, Diljit along with his wife Kiara shift to the apartment where she stays with her husband Akshay.

In the end, Kareena delivers a baby who is an exact copy of Diljit which leaves the couple baffled.

With a dose of light-entertainment punches, Akshay and Diljit's funny one-liners will certainly make the audience burst out in laughter.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Good Newwz' will hit the theatres on December 27 this year. (ANI)