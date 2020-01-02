'Good Newwz' becomes Akshay Kumar's fourth consecutive film to mint Rs 100 crore

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Maintaining its winning streak at the box-office on New Year, Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar starrer comedy flick 'Good Newwz' entered the 100 crore club at the end of Wednesday.

The film minted a total of Rs 22.50 crore on the first day of the year 2020 taking the total tally to Rs 117.10 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his Twitter account.

With 'Good Newwz' crossing the 100 crore mark, it became Akshay Kumar's fourth consecutive film of 2019 to mint over 100 crores at the box-office.

'Housefull 4', 'Kesari' and 'Mission Mangal' are other films by the actor that raked in over 100 crores in 2019.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, 'Kabir Singh' fame Kiara Advani and Punjabi pop-singer Diljit Dosanjh are also in pivotal roles in the movie.

The story of the comedy-drama revolves around two married couples trying to conceive babies but end up in a major goof-up during in-vitro fertilisations (IVFs).

Helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Zee Studio, the film was released on December 27, which was the post-Christmas Friday. (ANI)