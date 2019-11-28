'Good Newwz': High-octane party number 'Chandigarh Mein' out!

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI): The first high-octane number 'Chandigarh Mein' from 'Good Newwz' is finally out and it is as stellar as the upcoming film's ensemble cast!

After a rib-tickling trailer and goofy medical reports of the characters, the song dropped on Wednesday is set to make you shake a leg to its tunes. Starting with a cameo appearance by film's producer Karan Johar, the groovy track seems nothing less than a party anthem.

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor together with Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are seen dazzling in their blingy chic ensembles!

Moreover, the track set in a lavish party backdrop also showcases a rap from Badshah and again a cameo appearance of Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu, who has crooned the song with Lisa Mishra and Asees Kaur.

The lyrics have been penned and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

The story of the upcoming feature revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay, Kareena, and Diljit, Kiara Advani are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF.

However, they fall prey to a major goof-up when Akshay and Diljit's sperms are interchanged and the couple is left in a complete state of shock when the doctor informs about it.

While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the typical Punjabi ones - outspoken, friendly and fun!

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Good Newwz' will hit the theatres on December 27 this year. (ANI)