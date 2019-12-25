'Good Newwz' jingles all the way on Christmas

New Delhi (India), Dec 25 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming comedy-drama 'Good Newwz' on Wednesday dropped the Christmas edition poster of the film.

Kiara Advani shared the poster on her Instagram account where the lead actors, Advani, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Punjabi pop singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh were seen dashing through the air in a red coloured sleigh.

The poster was Christmas perfect with gifts dropping from the sleigh and Kareena Kapoor donning the Santa Claus cap.

The story of the upcoming comedy-drama revolves around two married couples and their good-up during In-Vitro Fertilisations (IVFs).

The film will hit the theatres on December 27 which is the post-Christmas Friday. (ANI)

