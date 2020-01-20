'Good Newwz' joins Rs 200 crore club

Mumbai [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer comedy film 'Good Newwz' has joined the Rs 200 crore club in 24 days of release.

Kiara Advani, who played the role of Monika Batra in the film, shared the news with her fans and followers through her Instagram handle. She posted a video where Akshay, Kiara and Badshah can be seen counting the number two and then letting go of a huge number of balloons.

She captioned the post as, "A #GoodNewwz like no other! Our goof-up story gets allll the love, crosses 200 cr at the Box Office! Overwhelmed, humbled and elated."

The story of the comedy-drama revolves around two married couples trying to conceive babies but ends up in a major goof-up during in-vitro fertilisations (IVFs).

Helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Zee Studio, the film was released on December 27, which was the post-Christmas Friday. (ANI)

