'Good Newwz' mints 17.56 crore on opening day

New Delhi (India), Dec 28 (ANI): Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer comedy-drama 'Good Newwz' received a good response as it grossed 17.56 crore on its opening day.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and said that the movie has packed a solid total for its first-day collection. The flick started gaining speed from the evening shows and multiplexes observed excellent numbers. The analyst expects the business to grow further on Day 2 and 3.



In 'Good Newwz', Akshay, Kareena, Diljit, and Kiara Advani are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF. However, in a major goof-up, Akshay and Diljit's sperms are interchanged.

While Akshay and Kareena are shown as a sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the typical Punjabis - outspoken, friendly and fun!

Helmed by Raj Mehta the movie has been bankrolled by Zee Studio. (ANI)

