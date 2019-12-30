'Good Newwz' sets box-office on fire, mints Rs 65 crore over weekend

New Delhi (India), Dec 30 (ANI): Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's comedy flick 'Good Newwz' ruled the box-office over the first weekend of its release and minted Rs 65 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his Twitter account and predicted that the film would hit the 100 crore mark within the first week of its release as New Year celebrations are coming up.

Adarsh had reviewed the film before its release and said that it was sure-fire hit" given its humorous dialogues and perfect performances by the actors.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, 'Kabir Singh' fame Kiara Advani and Punjabi pop-singer Diljit Dosanjh are also seen in pivotal roles in the movie.

The story of the comedy-drama revolves around two married couples trying to conceive babies but end up in a major goof-up during in-vitro fertilisations (IVFs).

Helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Zee Studio, the film was released on December 27, which was the post-Christmas Friday.


