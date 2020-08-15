'Got to work!' says Neena Gupta as she shares video while getting ready for shoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Getting back to work after six months, senior actor Neena Gupta on Saturday shared a video as she was getting her hair and makeup done for a shoot.



The 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' actor posted a short clip on Instagram wherein she is seen getting ready for shooting. In the video, the 'Panga' actor is seen in the green room where she is seen sporting a lemon yellow striped t-shirt along with denim shorts while she sits and gets a blow-dry.



In the video, the 'Mulk' actor said," After six months, getting my hair, make-up done, finding it so strange... but got to work!"



Gupta captioned the video as, "Got to work! Got to work!"



The video garnered more than 86 thousand views over the photo-sharing platform.



Earlier, the 'Veer' actor who was staying in a holiday home in Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand, shared a video stating that she will have to eventually leave for Mumbai.



"Jaana padega," the actor captioned the post on Instagram wherein she is seen walking around her beautiful home, which is situated amid the hilly region.

The 'Badhaai Ho' actor is quite active on social media and has been updating her fans by sharing pictures and videos on the photo-sharing platform. (ANI)

