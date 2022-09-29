Grateful for all the blessings: Richa, Ali share audio message ahead of wedding

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Just a few days ahead of their wedding, lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared a sweet audio message for their fans and well-wishers.

"Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way," the two said in the clip.

The pre-wedding festivities are set to take place starting today and tomorrow in two different venues across Delhi.



Richa who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi, has a special connection to the city having grown up there. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things.

Speaking about the outfits, the pre-wedding functions will have Richa adorn outfits custom made by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra and Ali will be seen in an elegant dapper outfits by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil.

The decor for the two venues -- for sangeet and cocktail -- will be in mostly nature-inspired and in shades of green, reflecting actors' love for nature.

One of the pre-wedding venues is Richa's friend's home sprawling lawns where she will have her mehendi and sangeet. The place has a nostalgia value as it's close to where she studied.

The duo was initially meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions and lockdowns, the wedding was positioned twice over. They first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 and soon fell in love. (ANI)

