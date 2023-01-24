"Greatest news for Indian Cinema'': Anupam Kher on 'Naatu Naatu' Oscar nomination

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher hailed the Oscar nomination of the song 'Naatu Naatu' from S S Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' on Tuesday and hopes that the song will surely win the race.

Naatu Naatu' has officially entered the Oscars race in the 'Best Original Song' category on Tuesday as the Academy revealed the list of nominations.

Congratulating the entire team of 'RRR', Anupam Kher said to ANI, "It's the greatest news for the Indian Cinema. A song from an original Indian cinema has been chosen. I hope this song will win the trophy in this category."



Earlier, 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Golden Globes for the category 'Best original Song'. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category.

The film also bagged the 'Best Foreign Language Film' at the Critics Choice Award.

Composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, this energetic song is remembered for Ram Charan and Jr NTR's synchronization.

Anupam was speaking at the poster launch event of his upcoming film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'.

The film stars Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri, and Sharib Hashmi. The film charts the unique adventures of an ordinary man. Ajayan Venugopalan directs the film. (ANI)

