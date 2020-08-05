Growing young with you is a blessing: Riteish Deshmukh wishes Genelia on 33rd birthday

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Wednesday showered love over his star wife Genelia Deshmukh to mark the 33rd birthday of the 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actor.

Deshmukh took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of himself with his actor wife and penned down a sweet birthday message for her.

"You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything," the 'Housefull' actor wrote.

"Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia," he added.

The celebrity couple is celebrating the 'Force' actor's birthday at home amid the coronavirus social-distancing protocols. (ANI)

