'Gully Boy', 'Andhadhun' bag awards at Indian Film Festival, Melbourne

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): 'Gully Boy' and 'AndhaDhun' managed to bag top honours at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

'Gully Boy' was awarded best film at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and Tabu was awarded best actress in 'Andhadhun.'

Meanwhile, Sriram Raghavan was awarded best director for the movie 'Andhadhun.'

"SRK awarded #IIFM Excellence in Cinema Award... Vijay Sethupathi best actor [#SuperDeluxe]... Tabu best actress [#AndhaDhun]... #GullyBoy awarded best film at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. #IFFM2019"

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Meantime, Shah Rukh Khan received Excellence in Cinema Award and Vijay Sethupathi was awarded best actor for 'Super Deluxe' at IIFM. (ANI)