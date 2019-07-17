Gully Boy and Andhadhun posters (Image courtesy; Instagram)
'Gully Boy,' 'Andhadhun,' bag top nominations at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:28 IST

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has announced the nominations for its annual awards ceremony and prominent Bollywood films like 'Gully Boy,' 'Andhadhun,' 'Badhaai Ho,' and 'Sui Dhaaga' have bagged top nominations.
This year, the jury of the film festival will witness an impressive array of new members stepping into the shoes, while the ones returning include Jill Bilcock who is an Academy Award Winning editor of films like 'Moulin Rouge,' 'Romeo and Juliet' and 'Elizabeth.'
Joining Jill for the first time will be legendary filmmaker and screenwriter, Fred Schepisi whose work includes the 'Six Degrees of Separation'.
Following are some of the nominations for 2019 Film Festival
Best Indie Film - 'Widow of Silence,' 'Bulbul Can Sing,' 'The Gold-Laden Sheep and the Sacred Mountain,' 'Namdev Bhau,' 'Bhonsle,' 'Chuskit,' 'Bhoga Khirkee.'
Best Director - Sriram Raghavan for 'Andhadhun,' Zoya Akhtar for 'Gully Boy,' Thiagarajan Kumararaja for 'Super Deluxe,' Rima Das for 'Bulbul Can Singh,' Praveen Morchhale for 'Widow of Silence,' Jhanu Barua for 'Bhoga Khirkee' and Abhishek Chaubey for 'Sonchirya.'
Best Actress - Tabu for 'Andhadhun,' Neena Gupta for 'Badhaai Ho,' Alia Bhatt for 'Gully Boy,' Rituparna Sengupta for 'Ahaa Re,' Jigmeet Dewa Lhamo for 'Chuskit,' Zerifa Wahid for 'Bhoga Khirkee.'
Best Actor - Ayushman Khuranna for 'Andhadhun,' Ranveer Singh for 'Gully Boy,' Vijay Sethupathi for 'Super Deluxe,' Manoj Bajpai for 'Bhonsle,' Amitabh Bachchan for 'Badla,' Vicky Kaushal for 'Uri The Surgical Strike,' Namdev Gaurav for 'Namdev Bhau.'
Best Film - 'Andhadhun,' 'Gully Boy,' 'Badhaai Ho,' 'Sui Dhaaga,' 'Super Deluxe.' (ANI)

