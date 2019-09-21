'Gully Boy' poster (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
'Gully Boy' poster (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

'Gully Boy' becomes India's official entry to Oscars 2020

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:02 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 21 (ANI): Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, which is scheduled to take place on February 9 next year.
The Zoya Akhtar directorial draws inspiration from the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy and revolves around the underground rap movement in India.
The news was announced on Twitter by film's producer Farhan Akhtar. He wrote, "Gully Boy has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards."

'Gully Boy' also starred Alia Bhatt along with Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.
The film has received a number of accolades including the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, South Korea; and Best Film at the Indian Festival of Melbourne in August this year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:01 IST

Renee Zellweger calls Judy Garland her 'childhood hero'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Actor Renee Zellweger who will be seen acing the role of Judy Garland in the upcoming biopic 'Judy' recalled the late actor as her "childhood hero".

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:00 IST

Sonakshi Sinha's amusing rejoinder to trollers

New Delhi (India), Sept 21 (ANI): Sonakshi Sinha has been quite a hot topic on Twitter since Friday after she failed to answer a Ramayana-related question on reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:58 IST

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle donate USD 5000 for swimming pool in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's charity is making use of young royal Archie's name to bring someone's ambitious project to life.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:15 IST

Christie Brinkley reacts to Wendy Williams' claims she faked her injury

Washington DC [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Supermodel Christie Brinkley has responded to TV host Wendy Williams' claims that she had faked her recent arm and wrist injury, appealing the latter to "be kind".

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:54 IST

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell to star in musical adaptation of 'A...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Ryan Reynolds along with Will Ferrell is all set to star in the musical adaptation of 'A Christmas Carol' - one of Charles Dickens' classics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:50 IST

Bhumi Pednekar launches pan India campaign 'Climate Warriors'

New Delhi (India), Sept 21 (ANI): Using her star power in the right direction, actor Bhumi Pednekar voiced her concern towards the ongoing climate change and launched a pan India campaign - "Climate Warrior" - to raise awareness on the same.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:28 IST

'We keep learning, growing': Cardi B celebrates 2 years of...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): It has been two blissful years of marriage for rappers Cardi B and Offset and the former wished her husband in the sweetest way possible.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:13 IST

Every love story needs a song: 'The Sky is Pink's first track out!

New Delhi (India), Sept 21 (ANI): Reinforcing how "every love story needs a song," the makers of 'The Sky is Pink' released their very first track from the much-awaited film.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:46 IST

Kiara Advani to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Kiara Advani who recently received an overwhelming response for her role in 'Kabir Singh' has been tapped for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:30 IST

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima spotted hand in hand in LA

Washington DC [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima who called it quits a year ago were spotted together in Los Angeles on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:23 IST

Hrithik and Tiger dance face off in 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' from...

New Delhi (India), Sept 21 (ANI): Hailed as the best dancers in the Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will mesmerised you with their amazing dance moves in 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' from their upcoming film 'War'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:57 IST

Britney Spears makes rare red carpet appearance with Sam Asghari

Washington DC [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Britney Spears made a rare red carpet appearance with boyfriend Sam Asghari on Friday.

Read More
iocl