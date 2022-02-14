'Gully Boy' changed my career: Vijay Varma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [indiay], February 14 (ANI): As 'Gully Boy' completed three years today, actor Vijay Varma opened up about how the particular film shaped his career growth.

"This day, 3 years ago changed my career and affected my life in so many ways that I cannot really express but my journey is for all to see. I am glad I was a part of this monumental film. Also, since it released on valentines day, it doesn't matter if I'm in love or not, I celebrate this day nonetheless hahah," he shared.



Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, 'Gully Boy' features Vijay as Moeen Bhai. In the film, he shared screen space with the lead actor Ranveer Singh.

After 'Gully Boy', Vijay starred in plenty of projects including 'Baaghi 3', 'Bamfaad', 'Mirzapur', and 'Ok Computer' among others.

In the upcoming months, he will be seen showcasing his acting skills via 'Darlings' and 'Fallen'. (ANI)

