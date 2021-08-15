Gurmeet Choudhary celebrates Independence Day with visually impaired students

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): Actor Gurmeet Choudhary celebrated Independence Day with several visually impaired students in Mumbai on Sunday.

As per a statement, the 'National Association for the Blind' invited Gurmeet as a special guest for their patriotic musical show, 'Zara Yaad Karo Qurbani'.



Honoured to spend his day with visually impaired students, the 'Paltan' star said: "I am delighted to meet these amazing and inspiring young students. When they invited me as their special guest, I knew I had to make it here and also pledge to help them in their educational pursuits. Covid 19 May have put a pause on the world but when you meet them, you can determine that it has not put a pause on their desire to study, to learn, and to thrive. Today, they are an inspiration for the entire country and the best way to meet them was on the occasion of Independence Day."



Gurmeet has been helping people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He even launched a makeshift hospital in Nagpur. (ANI)

