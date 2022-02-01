Gurmeet Choudhary collaborates with Tulsi Kumar, Jubin Nautiyal for new song 'Tumse Pyaar Karke'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): 'Tumse Pyaar Karke', a new love song by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, has been unveiled.

The music video of 'Tumse Pyaar Karke' features none other than Gurmeet Choudhary and Ihana Dhillon.





Talking about the track, Jubin said, "Tumse Pyaar Karke is very sweet and innocent at the core and that's why Tulsi Kumar was perfect for the female vocals. We hope audiences enjoy the song."

According to Tulsi, the new song "is all about young love and the rush and adrenaline you feel when you fall in love for the first time.'

"It will make you feel a sense of nostalgia and reminisce those fond and beautiful memories," she added.

With music by Payal Dev and lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa, 'Tumse Pyaar Karke' is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel. (ANI)

