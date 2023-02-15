Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonerjee celebrate anniversary with grandeur; check pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): It's a double celebration for Gurmeet Choudhary. Besides sharing the trailer of his upcoming series, 'Maharana', Gurmeet and his wife Debina Bonnerjee celebrated their wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram Gurmeet shared a reel video of the celebration, whereas, Debina posted a string of pictures along with the video.

Gurmeet wrote in the caption, "Happy anniversary my partner... you complete me ( literally ) now with a complete family ... let's begin this beautiful innings of our marriage." Debina wrote, "Happy another year of togetherness my love. Another beautiful year in our fairy tale love. To the "us" the root of whatever god has been kind to us and given.#miracles"

Twinning in black, Debina chose a blingy dress for the occasion. Gurmeet sported a casual black tee. The couple cut the cake, exchanged kisses and had some drinks to make the day memorable.

Debina and Gurmeet tied the knot on February 15, 2011. They were blessed with their first daughter, Lianna, in April last year.

On November 11, 2022, Debina and Gurmeet shared a joint post on Instagram announcing the birth of Divisha. They added that Divisha was born before the due date. Recently the couple revealed the picture of their second daughter. (ANI)