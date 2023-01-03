Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee announce name of their second daughter in dreamy way

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee, on Tuesday, revealed the name of their second child in a most adorable way. On November 11 the couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet and Debina dropped the picture with the announcement.

In the picture, the couple with their second baby girl was seen sitting near the beach. They held up their baby and on the giant wheel her name was written "Divisha".

Sharing the picture, "Our Magical baby is named as "Divisha" which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga."

Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet shared the news with a special post which he captioned, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."

Gurmeet and Debina welcomed their first child, Lianna, in April last year and announced Debina's second pregnancy just four months after they welcomed her.

Debina and Gurmeet, who starred together in the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita, tied the knot a day on February 15, 2011.

Meanwhile, Gurmeet was seen with Giorgia Andriani in 'Dil Jisse Zinda Hain' song. The duo came together first time for a single. He has been featured in several music videos from TSeries including 'Teri Galliyon Se,' 'Kuch Baatein,' 'Dil Pe Zakhm,' and 'Tumse Pyaar Karke' and each of them was a big hit. (ANI)