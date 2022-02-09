Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee to embrace parenthood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are all set to become parents.

On Wednesday, the couple took to Instagram and informed everyone about Debina's pregnancy.

They dropped an adorable picture, in which Debina can be seen flaunting her baby bump while standing next to Gurmeet.





"To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming . Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina," Gurmeet captioned the post.

As soon as Gurmeet and Debina shared the news, fans and members from the entertainment industry chimed into the comments section to congratulate them.

"Mubarkaa," singer Asees Kaur commented.

"Oh my God. My heartiest congratulations. Sending all my love and bestest wishes," Mouni Roy wrote.

Gurmeet and Debina have been married for more than a decade. They tied the knot in 2011. (ANI)

