Gurmeet Choudhary, Giorgia Andriani's 'Dil Jisse Zinda Hain' song is out

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], November 19 (ANI): Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Giorgia Andriani, who came together first time for a single 'Dil Jisse Zinda Hain' song is out now. Makers of the romantic track on Friday unveiled the video.

Taking to Twitter, production house T-series dropped the video which they captioned, "Here's us giving you a glamorous piece of music that will steal your hearts! #DilJisseZindaHain song out now."



Voiced by soulful singer Jubin Nautiyal, composed by Meet Bros, and penned by Youngveer. 'Dil Jisse Zinda Hain' is a love song that takes audiences through a gripping narrative.

Directed by Ivaan, the music video sprinkled with twists and turns features Gurmeet Choudhary in a very stylish and suave look along with Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's sensual killer dance moves.

Jubin Nautiyal said, "I'm really excited about 'Dil Jisse Zinda Hain' because I've experimented with the tone and vocals in this track and brought in that qawalli influence. I can't wait to see what my fans have to say."

Gurmeet Choudhary added, "Shooting this music video was nothing less than shooting for a film - It has a gripping story and narrative. There's passion, love, action, twists and turns at every corner. I had an amazing experience working on Dil Jisse Zinda Hain."

Giorgia Andriani shared her experience, "This is my first music video with T-Series and I couldn't be more excited. I love dancing and this track allowed me to explore that side of me as an artist. The looks are exotic which gave a touch of glam to the story - I am completely delighted for having worked with such talented artists and such an impeccable production."

Composer-duo Meet Bros said, "The track has turned out beautifully. It's a striking blend of ghazal, qawwali and sufi and we've used those instruments to complement the track - Jubin Nautiyal did an amazing job on the vocals and audiences are going to love this one."

Director Ivaan also added,"When we first heard the track we knew that it would lend itself perfectly to a thrilling narrative. Gurmeet and Giorgia fit their characters to the T. They have amazing onscreen chemistry and all the performances in the song have taken the song to the next level."

Previously, Gurmeet featured in several music videos from TSeries including 'Teri Galliyon Se,' 'Kuch Baatein,' 'Dil Pe Zakhm,' and 'Tumse Pyaar Karke' and each of them was a big hit.

He and his wife Debina Bonnerjee recently welcomed his second child, a baby girl.

Meanwhile, Giorgia was seen in Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha's song 'Little Star' and in singer Mika's song 'Roop Tera Mastana'. (ANI)