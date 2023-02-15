Gurmeet Choudhary to headline web series 'Maharana'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Actor Gurmeet Choudhary will be seen headlining a new web series titled 'Maharana'.

Gurmeet will essay the titular role of Maharana Pratap in the upcoming series.

Excited about the project, Gurmeet said, "It's an honour to work on a project that is connected to the roots of India. Maharana Pratap was known for his courage and bravery, I am very happy to get a chance to know more about his life. It is also a challenge to portray a strong character like Maharana Pratap himself. I am thankful to Disney+ Hotstar and Nitin Chandrakant Desai for giving me this project."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)



Giving more details about the project, showrunner, Nitin Chandrakant Desai, said, "With Maharana, we aim to bring to audiences interesting aspects of India history. We had a massive vision with this period drama in terms of the look, tone and feel of the series, and we are elated that we are able to turn this vision into reality. Working on a period drama is always challenging and interesting at the same time. It involves a great deal of research and eye for detailing in order to depict the facts with authenticity. We are extremely excited to begin filming this show."

'Maharana' will exclusively stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Trimitik Production Pvt Ltd and Nitin Chandrakant Desai, 'Maharana' is currently in the production stage. (ANI)