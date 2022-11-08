Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and sent warm wishes to their fans.

Taking to Instagram, actor Akshay Kumar shared a picture on his stories and wrote in Hindi, "Aaj ke din hamare ghar ke paas waale Sis Ganj Sahib gurudware mein alag hi raunak hoti thi. Subha uth ke kirtan ke liye jaana, guru nanak ji ke gun gaana aur langar ka khaana. Guru nanak dev ji aap par aur apke parivar par hamesha kripya banaye rakhe. Guru parb di sab nu lakh lakh badhai. #GuruNanakJayanti."



Actor Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, " Kirat Karo - work hard and honestly Naam Japoo- always remember god. Wannd Chhako - share with the needy. Three simple ways of being by Guru Nanak dev Ji ... wishing all of you a very very happy Gurupurab."

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture and captioned it, "Greetings to everyone on Gurupurab. Happy #gurunanakjayanti."



Actor Kajol shared a picture with her son Yug and wrote, " #GuruNanakJayanti."

Actor Karan Johar dropped a picture which reads, " Happy Gurupurab."



Bipasha Basu wrote, "May guru Nanak dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, bless you with peace, eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurupurab."



Gurpurab, which is also called Guru Nanak Jayanti, is a sacred festival that marks the birth of the first guru of Sikhism - Guru Nanak Dev. The auspicious occasion is observed on the full moon date of Kartik month or Kartik Purnima every year.

The day is also celebrated as Parkash Utsav.

Devoted to the Divine from his childhood, Guru Nanak Dev was a man of peace who spent his entire life emphasising equality and tolerance.

He was born in 1469 at Rai Bhoi di Talwandi village, now known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore in present-day Pakistan.

Guru Nanak composed many hymns, which were collected in the Adi Granth by Guru Arjan. He visited pilgrimage sites throughout India.

The main verses from the Guru Granth Sahib elaborate that the creator of the universe is one. His verses also propagate selfless service to humanity.

Prayers are being held in Gurdwaras on Gurpurab. The different aspects of the celebration go on till night. (ANI)