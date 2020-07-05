Guru Purnima: Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to Kishore Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): "You have been my biggest inspiration," said actor Ayushmann Khurrana as he paid tribute to late playback singer Kishore Kumar on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Khurrana took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote that it is the accomplished singer, Kumar's songs, that have always been his "companion in every season and for every reason."



"You are the reason I try to multi-task with my entire craft - not just acting, but also singing and writing. I aspire to be better at all this with every passing day," the 'Bala' actor tweeted.

The 35-year-old actor dubbed the late legendry singer as his "guru," and wrote: "Kishore Kumar you are and always been an evergreen legend."

The 'Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si' crooner, who was born on August 4, 1929, was a man with multiple talents.

Other than being the most accomplished singer of his time, he was also a screenwriter, actor, composer, director, and producer.

Kumar died at the age of 58, but his memories are still etched in people's minds.

The singer's fans are not only in India but across the world.

Last year, William Sami Etienne Grigahcine aka DJ Snake had shared a post featuring a clip from Kishore Kumar's classic song 'Babu Samjho Ishare.'

Songs like 'Jhoome Re Jhoome,' 'Koi Humdum Na Raha,' 'Khene Ki Nahin Baat,' 'Matwale Hum Matwale Suhani', to mention a few, are some of his widely-loved songs, even today. (ANI)

