Guru Randhawa's new album 'Man of the Moon' teaser out now

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Makers of Guru Randhawa's upcoming album 'Man of the Moon' has finally unveiled the official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, T-series dropped a short teaser of the album, which they captioned, "Get ready to feel Over The Moon!#BhushanKumar's #ManOfTheMoon album starring @gururandhawa coming soon. Teaser out now. Stay tuned."

In the teaser video, an astronaut could be seen in outer space, dealing with a damaged spacecraft and later on landing on the moon.

Guru also shared the teaser of his much-awaited album, which he captioned, "Teaser - Man Of The Moon @tseries.official #bhushankumar Album Coming soon."

Soon after the 'Lahore' actor dropped the teaser fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

"Dhmaka" followed by fire emoticons a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Beatsss" followed by heart-eye emoticons.

"Wow solid teaser guru so excited" another fan wrote in the comment section.

The upcoming album from the 'Patola' singer consists of seven songs, which will be out soon.

Meanwhile, Guru recently announced his international 'The Unity Tour', along with actor Nora Fatehi, which will be held in Australia in October 2022.

Previously, Guru and Nora collaborated on the songs 'Naach Meri Raani' and 'Dance Meri Raani' and both the songs received positive feedback from the netizens. (ANI)