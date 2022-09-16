Hansal Mehta shares hilarious farewell tweet on Roger Federer's retirement using Arbaaz Khan's picture

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Following 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer's announcement that he will retire after the Laver Cup in London, several celebs took to social media and shared farewell messages for the tennis legend.

Among these celebs was filmmaker Hansal Mehta who chose a hilarious way to share his tribute. The 'Scam 1992' director took to his Twitter handle and shared an image of Arbaaz Khan along with the tweet, "Going to miss you champion."





Over the years, several social media users have pointed out the uncanny resemblance in Arbaaz and Federer's appearance. The same was the case with Mehta's tweet. One user commented, "hopefully you won't miss Federer's acting." Another one added, "Hahaha Yatra Mein Bichde Hua Bhai."

However, there were also netizens, who did understand the joke reference. "Are you sure this pic is of Federer? It seems it is of Arbaaz Khan," wrote a person.



Regarding his retirement, Federer broke the news in a lengthy social media post on Thursday, stating "I am 41 years old, I've played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years, and tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt."

He has won 103 ATP singles titles and overall, 1,251 matches throughout his illustrious career. Federer has also won 20 Grand Slam titles, including a record-making eight Wimbledon men's singles titles. (ANI)

