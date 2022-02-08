Hansal Mehta to come up with 'Scoop' series on Netflix

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): After 'Scam 1992', filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all set to come up with a new web series titled 'Scoop', which will stream on Netflix.

Inspired by Jigna Vora's book, 'Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison', 'Scoop' is touted as a character drama that traces the journey of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist. Her world comes crashing down when she is charged for the heinous murder of a fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen and ends up in a prison cell with those she once reported on.





Talking more about the series, Mehta said, "Reading Jigna Vora's book - 'Behind The Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison' piqued my interest and compelled me to bring this story alive on screen. We've already begun filming and I'm excited about this story being my first collaboration with Netflix."

He added, "Great stories can only benefit from a service that can make it reach a wider set of audience, Scoop is that kind of a story and with Netflix, we will be able to take it to audiences across the globe. With my co-creator Mrunmayee Lagoo and producers Matchbox Shots, I am seeking to delve deep into a tale of our mediatised times and the human cost of stories that we consume on a daily basis."

Mehta will create the upcoming web series along with Mrunmayee Lagoo. The details of the cast have not been revealed yet. (ANI)

