Hanuman Jayanti: 'Adipurush' director Om Raut visits Karmanghat Hanuman Temple, see pics

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Following the release of a new poster of actor Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman, 'Adipurush' director Om Raut paid a special visit to the famous Karmanghat Hanuman Temple in Hyderabad on Hanuman Jayanti.

The director sought blessings of the divine for his upcoming magnum opus, Adipurush.

Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film also stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman.

Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravana in the film. The teaser of 'Adipurush' was released on October 2, 2022, on the bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh among fans and media.

The film is made with a massive budget of Rs 500 crore and is expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle. However, netizens were not happy with the teaser, which was trolled on the internet for its VFX.

The film is set to be out in theatres on June 16.


