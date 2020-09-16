Happy 18th birthday to my boy: Akshay Kumar pens heartwarming birthday wishes for son

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to son Aarav on his 18th birthday, by sharing an adorable throwback picture along with an emotional note.

The 'Good Newwz' actor took a walk down a memory lane and posted to Instagram a childhood picture with the birthday boy. The all smiles picture, which seems to be from Holi celebration shows the father-son duo enjoying each other's company.





Along with the picture, the 'Holiday' star penned a note for his son. He noted, "Can't believe this day has come. Happy 18th Birthday to My Boy!! Big or small I will carry you in my arms until it's time for you to carry me."

"Now you're taller than me, more handsome than me, with a Heart 10 x the size of mine. The world can only benefit from you being in it," added Akshay as he penned a heart-warming birthday wish.

Sending all his love to his son on the 18th birthday, Akshay concluded the note writing, "All my love, hugs & prayers, your loving father (along with a red heart emoji)."

Earlier in the day, Aarav's mom Twinkle Khanna extended birthday wishes to him by sharing a glimpse of the family birthday celebration. The picture featured Akshay Kumar, Twinkle and the birthday boy-- Aarav-- along with sister Nitara. The sweet picture captured all of them as they all donned a makeshift moustache. (ANI)

