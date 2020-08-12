'Happy birthday beautiful': Kareena Kapoor sends birthday wishes to Sara Ali Khan with adorable picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): Sharing a childhood throwback picture capturing the father-daughter duo, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wished Sara Ali Khan who ringed in her 25th birthday on Wednesday.

The 'Heroine' actor posted on Instagram an adorable picture that captured a sweet moment between Sara and Saif Ali Khan to wish the 'Simmba' actor on her birthday.



In the picture put out by Kareena, Sara as a kid is seen sitting on Saif's lap as she feeds her father snacks with her tiny hand. Dressed in a checkered red jacket with two pigtails, little Sara looks all things pretty with her dad who is seen sporting a black jacket with a white high neck.

Sending the birthday wishes with a 'big hug' and the adorable picture, the 'Jab We Met' actor wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95.Eat loads of pizza Big hug ."

Celebrity followers including Neha Dhupia and fans liked the post that garnered more than 2 lakh likes within 54 minutes of being posted.

Sara Ali Khan has been receiving heartwarming birthday wishes from her fans and friends from the industry over social media. (ANI)

