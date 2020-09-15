'Happy birthday bhaiya!': Aparshakti Khurrana extends birthday wishes to Ayushmann with priceless throwback picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Aparshakti Khurrana on Monday reminisced about his first photo-shoot with brother Ayushmann and extend birthday wishes by sharing a priceless throwback picture.

The 'Stree' actor posted to Instagram a throwback picture that refreshed their memories and took them back to their 'first photoshoot' ever. In the picture, Ayushmann and Aparshakti are seen smiling as they both sport a white T-shirt and sport similar beard and a no moustache look. They both are seen donning different hairstyles. Along with the snap, Aparshakti penned a note for the birthday boy. He wrote, "Picture from our first photoshoot together. "

He added, "Our hairstyle might be a little controversial but my love for him was definite and remains so. Always his first fan. Happy birthday bhaiya! @ayushmannk."



Celebrity followers including Arjun Kapoor and more than 1 lakh fans liked the precious picture and the adorable birthday wish.

The 'Bala' actor himself wondered how his brother managed to get the picture, and noted, "Yeh Kahan se .... lots of love." With a red heart emoji.

Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap also left a red heart emoji over the post.

Earlier in the day, scores of Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu among many others extended birthday wishes over social media. (ANI)

