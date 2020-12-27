'Happy birthday rockstar': Bollywood stars wish Salman Khan as he turns 55

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): As megastar Salman Khan rang in his 55th birthday on Sunday, scores of Bollywood celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty and Ayushmann Khurrana among many others wished him on social media.

By sharing a sweet picture, Salman's 'Kick' co-star Fernandez extended birthday wishes to the 'London Dreams' star on Instagram.



Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a post on Instagram and termed the birthday boy 'rockstar'. The post features a video showcasing the duo performing the hook step of 'Dabangg'.

Along with the video, the 'Apne' star penned a heartwarming wish for Khan.

"Happy birthday, Rockstar @beingsalmankhan.Thank you for being who you are! Here's to nearly two and a half decades of friendship, bonding, and love. May you be blessed in abundance," she wrote.





Khurrana took to Instagram Story and shared a shirtless video in which he is seen lip-syncing to 'Tumse Milne Ki Tamannah Hai' from 'Saajan' film. In the video, the actor is seen in a shirtless avatar while he syncs with the lyrics. Along with the video he noted, "Happy birthday Salman sir... #Throwback'."



By sharing an eternal favourite song featuring herself and the birthday boy Khan, Raveena Tandon sent warm wishes to the 'Ek Tha Tiger' star. She shared an Instagram post that sees the two shaking a leg on their song 'Aa meri life bana de'.

"One of our songs which is my eternal favourite!Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan !," wrote the Tandon in the caption.



'Befikre' star Vaani Kapoor also extended birthday wishes to 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' star by sharing a stunning picture on her Instagram story.

"Happy birthday Salman Khan sir, wish you all the love And positivity," along with red heart emoticon.



Salman Khan was one of the first celebrities to resume work during the pandemic. He is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss season 14, which started in October this year. (ANI)

