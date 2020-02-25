Happy birthday to love of my life: Mira to Shahid as he turns 39

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): As Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor turned 39 today, his wife Mira Kapoor and cousin brother Ishaan Khatter were the first ones to extend birthday wishes to the star.

While Kapoor's wife Mira shared a selfie from the midnight birthday celebrations of the actor, his brother took to social media to share Shahid's solo pictures and their throwback photographs.

Along with the birthday story for her husband, Mira Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life."



The 'Dhadak' actor, on the other hand, shared two pictures of the birthday boy and one throwback picture of himself with the 'Kabir Singh' actor.

The throwback picture features a younger Shahid playfully posing with a younger Ishaan.



"OG Mere #bademiya Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan," Khatter captioned the post.

Shahid is currently shooting for sports drama 'Jersey' in Chandigarh. He was last in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Kabir Singh' which drew wide appreciation from critics and was a blockbuster hit. (ANI)

