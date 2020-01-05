Happy birthday to my Little Marshmallow: Ranveer wishes Deepika with adorable throwback picture

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Wishes are pouring in for Deepika Padukone as she ringed in her 34th birthday on Sunday. Amid all these wishes the most special wish came from her husband Ranveer Singh as he calls her "Lil' Marshmallow" on social media.

The 34-year-old actor Ranveer hopped on to Twitter as he wished wife Deepika Padukone by sharing her adorable throwback picture. The caption the post reads, "Happy Birthday to my Lil' Marshmallow @deepikapadukone"



In the picture, the actor, who turns 34 today, is seen as a toddler, wearing a baby pink frock and looking cute.

The couple started the day by heading to Lucknow to celebrate Deepika's birthday at a cafe run by acid attack survivors.

The 'Cocktail' actor's latest outing 'Chhapaak' is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005.

The film, which also marks Deepika's production debut in Bollywood, is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. (ANI)