Happy Hardy And Heer' introduces topic of friend-zone: Himesh Reshammiya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 13(ANI): Actor and music composer Himesh Reshammiya on Monday said that his upcoming film 'Happy Hardy And Heer' introduces new topic of 'Friend-zone' in Bollywood.

"There is a new topic of 'Friend-zone' in the film. Characters are very new and there are small moments which are fresh in the movie. I like to break trends. A love story hasn't been made for a long time," the actor told ANI.

"The most important thing in the film is Happy and Heer's chemistry and Hardy and Heer's chemistry. The film is about small moments," he added.

The music composer turned actor's latest film was 'Teraa Surroor'.

"This is my tenth film as an actor and it is that film for me which I wish brings a game-changer Friday. I have worked very hard for a double role in this film by doing workshops for this film. You will see my characters and not Himesh Reshammiya in the film," Reshammiya told ANI.

Produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand, the film starring the 46-year-old actor and newcomer Sonia Mann is set to hit theatres on January 31. (ANI)

