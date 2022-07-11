Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra's son turns 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): On the occasion of her son Jovan's first birthday, actor Geeta Basra penned a heartfelt post for the little one.

"Happy birthday my son-shine Jovan Veer! I can't believe a year has flown by so quickly .. I love you so so much! My lifeline," Geeta wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the birthday note, 'The Train' star shared a glimpse of Jovan's birthday cake.







Geeta tied the former cricketer Harbhajan Singh in 2015. Their daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha was born in 2016. The two became parents to Jovan on July 10, 2021.

In her first Instagram post after Jovan's birth, Geeta wrote, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support."

Geeta suffered two miscarriages before giving birth to her son Jovan.

The first miscarriage occurred in 2019, and the second one in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. Geeta was in her first trimester, in both cases. (ANI)

