Hard-hitting rap 'Shuru Karein Kya' from Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Article 15' out

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Just a few days are left to the release of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Article 15' and the makers of the movie dropped their vigorous and hard-hitting rap 'Shuru Karein Kya' on Tuesday.

Featuring rappers SlowCheeta, Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari, and Spitfire, the two-minute forty-second track opens with a fiery backdrop and Ayushmann entering the set. It moves on speaking of some harsh, undiscussed truths prevailing in the society.

The song which sings of the misery, caste system, corruption poses a question with its upfront lyrics- 'Kaam shuru karein Kya?' The angry rap also shows some clips from the film.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Ayushmann described it as 'a song that our society needs right now!'



Penned and sung by SlowCheeta, Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire, the track is composed by Devin "DLP" Parker & Gingger.

'Article 15', directed by Anubhav Sinha, is inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.

The trailer of the film, which was released some time back, narrated the hard-hitting tale of the honour killing and the feckless attitude of the police department in dealing with the matters.

Apart from the 'Vicky Donor' actor, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the stellar cast of the film.

The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, is slated to hit the theatres on June 28.

SlowCheeta was last seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' while Spitfire composed a song from the film- 'Asli Hip Hop'. Kaam Bhaari also penned, sung and co-composed a song in 'Gully Boy'. (ANI)