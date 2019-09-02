Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor

Harshvardhan Kapoor shows love for sisters Sonam, Rhea with tattoos

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:43 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): Harshvardhan Kapoor opted for the best way to express his affection for sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.
Harshvardhan got a tattoo of his beloved sisters' first names written in Hindi on the back side of both his shoulders.
Anil Kapoor's son flaunted his newly crafted tattoo in a Monday motivation post on Instagram and wrote, "V taper #mondaymotivation, Sonam Kapoor Rhea Kapoor."

Fans too loved the way he showed love for his sisters and flooded his post with appreciative comments. One fan wrote, "I want a brother like you. Feeling great to see you." "Now that's a brother who loves his sisters," wrote another.
The 28-year-old actor, who has worked in two flicks 'Mirzya' and 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero', is the youngest child of actor Anil Kapoor and wife, Sunita.
Harshvardhan will soon be seen essaying the role of ace shooter Abhinav Bindra in the biopic.
The actor had posted a picture with the Olympic Gold medalist on Instagram in 2017, and wrote, "Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on the world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play #AbhinavBindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend! Like the man himself said, "Hard Work is a talent." #LetsDoThis," (ANI)

