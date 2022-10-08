Harshvardhan Rane, Sonia Rathee's 'Tara vs Bilal' trailer out now

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film 'Tara vs Bilal' unveiled the trailer on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, production house T series dropped the teaser which they captioned," Kabhi pyaar toh kabhi takraar, kuch aisi hi hai Tara aur Bilal ki kahaani. Watch the trailer now! - Link in bio #TaraVsBilal releases on 28th October. #PyaarVyaarNokJhok."



Helmed by Samar Iqbal, the film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 28, 2022.

Produced by John Abraham and Tseries, the film showcases the complicated love story of Tara (played by Sonia) and Bilal (played by Harshvardhan).

Soon after the trailer of the film was out, fans seemed excited about this romantic tale.

"Kool nt bad n sumthing interesting i would say," a fan commented.

Another user wrote, "Harshvardhan Rane looke sooo cool."

Meanwhile, actor Harshvardhan Rane was last seen in a thriller film 'Haseen Dillruba' alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey.

Helmed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, the film premiered on Netflix and gathered positive responses from the netizens.

He will be next seen in another thriller film 'Kun Faya Kun' alongside his 'Taish' co-actor Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Helmed by Kushal Nandy, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Sonia Rathee, on the other hand, was a part of famous web shows like 'Decoupled' and 'Broken but Beautiful'.

She was also seen in a music video 'Chamkeela Chehra' along with rapper and singer Badshah. (ANI)