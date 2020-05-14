Hashtag '90slove': Bollywood stars reveal their favorite 90s movies

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Thanks to Twitter India, for now, we know many of our Bollywood stars' favourite 90s movie.

Twitter India on Thursday initiated a thread, which asked stars from the industry to share their favourite 90s movie and to tag five others to do the same.



The challenge was kickstarted by actor Kajol, who took to Twitter handle and shared two of her favourite movies of the 90s -- 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha'

"Love this @TwitterIndia," the 45-year-old tweeted and tagged husband Ajay Devgn, actor Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Tanisha Mukerji, and director Karan Johar to follow the thread.

Keeping the hashtag of '90slove', actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and wrote: "So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm."

The 'Singham' star further nominated actor Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan to reveal their favourites.

Thanking for the tag, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared that his favourites 90s movie would be 'Agneepath'.

Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar wrote: "...so my favourite films from the 90s would have to be Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna."

The 'Kesari' actor further nominated actor Ranveer Singh and director Karan Johar to share their favourites with the followers. (ANI)

