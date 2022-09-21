Have a look at Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's quirky wedding invite

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding preparations are in full swing.

On Wednesday, a picture of the couple's wedding invite went viral.

The wedding invite features a kitschy rendition of both Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal riding bicycles. The invite is designed in the shape of a matchbox and the text printed on it reads "Couple Matches."



The duo's friend Puneet Gupta has designed the invite.

Puneet Gupta, Richa and Ali's friend who designed the card said, "The Save the date is about celebrating being an 80's kid and taking inspiration from Vintage Indian poster art. It is also kind of interesting to do a very different and quirky take on the couple along with a retro twist and a touch of Bollywood."

Richa and Ali are expected to get married on October 4.

Their wedding festivities will begin on September 30. There are likely to be three pre-wedding functions - Cocktail, Sangeet, and Mehendi. All three functions, as revealed by our source, are likely to be held in New Delhi. Although the outfit Richa is going to be wearing for her wedding isn't known to us yet, the jewellery has been picked from Bikaner.

For the Delhi functions, the actress' jewellery is being custom-made by a 175 old jeweller family from Bikaner. The Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 and soon fell in love. (ANI)