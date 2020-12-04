Have tested negative for Covid-19, confirms Anil Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor puts an end to all the rumours regarding his Covid-19 diagnosis by announcing on Friday that he has tested negative.

The 63-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19", and thanked his fans for their concern and good wishes.





Anil has been shooting for his next film 'Jug Jug Jiyo' along with an ensemble cast which includes actors like Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, among others. All the cast members along with the director Raj Mehta had gotten themselves tested for the novel coronavirus before commencing for the shoot of the film in November.

The announcement comes amidst reports that Anil who had been shooting for the film in Chandigarh and tested Covid-19 positive along with cast members Neetu and Varun. (ANI)

