'Don' poster (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

He creates his own destiny: Farhan Akhtar gets nostalgic on 13 years of 'Don'

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:30 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 20 (ANI): Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took a trip down the memory lane as his 2006 directorial 'Don' clocked 13 years on Sunday.
The film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani among others in the classic remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 release of the same name. Raving over the "best cast and crew", Farhan dedicated a post to the flick on Instagram.
"The number 13. Lucky for some. Unlucky for others. Don doesn't give a damn..!! He creates his own destiny Boom," he wrote on the platform.
Giving a "big shout out" to the team, he added, "A big shout out to the best cast and crew one could have hoped for to recreate this classic."

Farhan's directorial had a screenplay written by his father Javed Akhtar who had also penned the script of the original film with Salim Khan.
On the work front, the 'Rock On' actor's 'The Sky is Pink' opposite Priyanka and Zaira Wasim released on October 11.
He will be seen as a boxer in his next outing 'Toofan' directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan himself. (ANI)

