He is and will always be an inspiration to many: Radhika Madaan on co-star Irrfan's demise

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Radhika Madaan, late actor Irrfan Khan's co-star in his last film 'Angrezi Medium', expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the critically acclaimed star.

"I don't know what to say... my heart aches when I write this. He was one of the strongest people I knew, a fighter. And so are Sutapa ma'am, Babil and Ayan," the 24-year-old actor said in a statement released by her team.

"I'm just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace," she added.

Madaan essayed the role of Irfaan's daughter in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.

Irrfan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. (ANI)

