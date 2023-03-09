"He touched people's lives", Anupam Kher on dear friend Satish Kaushik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher, who broke the news of the sudden demise actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik on Thursday said that it was very difficult for him to deal with the loss of his friend.

Speaking to ANI, the 'Kashmir Files' actor said that he had known Kaushik for 45 years. "Both of us hail from lower-middle class families. We take pride in the fact that we have made a name on our own. This city, Mumbai, has given us an opportunity to excel and we have achieved that. It's very difficult for me to deal with this loss."

Sharing the details about Satish's genteel nature, Anupam said, "He was very witty. He used to take everything on a light-hearted note. Pepole can learn from him how to live a generous life. I will always have this regret that he left us untimely."

"He touched people's lives. As creative souls, intellectuals we were always together. He was a brilliant actor."

Asked to share a fond memory of the late actor, Anupam said, "Memories are now flashing. It's difficult to pick any one of them."



Earlier today Anupam said he was shocked to hear about Satish Kaushik's death. "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!" the actor tweeted.

Anupam also shared a black and white picture of the duo along with the tweet

Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday at the age 67 years.

Satish's postmortem will be done at Deen Dayal Hospital in Delhi today. His body was bought to the hospital at 5.30 am and has been kept in the mortuary. His postmortem will be done at 11 am and his body will be brought to Mumbai after that.

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. (ANI)

