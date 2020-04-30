He was like son to me: Dharmendra expresses grief over demise of Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Veteran actor Dharmendra expressed grief over the demise of legendary star Rishi Kapoor who passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday in Mumbai.

The 84-year-old star shared a throwback picture with the 'Naseeb' co-actor and shared an affectionate memory between the two. The picture showed Rishi sitting close to the feet of Deol while he holds Rishi as they both share a smile.



Taking to the captions, the 'Sholay' star shared that he is shocked by the loss of two versatile actors Irrfan and Rishi. His tweet read, "... he fought a brave battle against cancer. He was like son to me. I am extremely sad and shattered. Pray for his family."



Dharmendra and Rishi shared the screen space in several movies including 'Sitamgar,'Katilon Ke Katil,' 'Sherdil,' and 'Hathyar.'

Earlier today, actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of the demise of the 67-year-old actor. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched heights of stardom in the film industry with numerous iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others. (ANI)

