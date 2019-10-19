Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Kangana Ranaut
He was very warm, inspiring, deep: B-towners overwhelmed after 'wonderful' interaction with PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:19 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan to Kangana Ranaut, they were all thanking and congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "wonderful interaction" he had with the celebrities from the creative and entertainment industry on Saturday.
The interaction which took place here at the PM's official residence marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi where Prime Minister Modi discussed his ideas and addressed the film fraternity as the beholder of "immense" power.
From King Khan to Kangana Ranaut, the event witnessed a sea of people from the creative world.
Sharing his experience and views on the initiative, 'Raees' actor reiterated Modi's views about the industry: "I feel it's important to create work, which sends out messages in an engaging and entertaining manner."
Also present with him was 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan who called it a "really wonderful interaction."
"It was lovely to hear his thought; he was very warm, inspiring, and very very deep in what he had to say," the actor added.
Among other attendees were former Miss Sri Lanka and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who overwhelmingly expressed: "It was an extreme honour to be in the presence of the PM who is so willing to raise up the film fraternity, to lend a helping hand, to give us support."
'Queen' actor Kangana Ranaut addressed the PM and the government as the "first" which is "inclusive of art, artists and the film industry."
"No one has given the industry so much respect before and recognised the soft power and strength of it. On behalf of the entire industry, I thank him. We're all going to make sure that Gandhi's ideals are channelised," the 'Judgementall Hai Kya' actor continued.
Meanwhile, film producer Ekta Kapoor shared that this is the first time that the Bollywood industry is known more to someone than the people within.
"For the first time our industry is known to someone more than us, the power it holds and is motivating us to go ahead and do something for the society, ourselves and be the soft ambassadors of India."
The evening saw PM Modi using the occasion to the fullest and talking about the "global influence" of films.
"I am happy to help in any way to ensure the maximum impact of your creative initiatives," the PM added in his address. He also appealed to the attendees to pay a visit to the museum made in Dandi, the place where Gandhi completed the salt march. (ANI)

