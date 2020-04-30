'He would like to be remembered with a smile, not tears': Family issues statement on Rishi Kapoor's death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Actor Rishi Kapoor's family on Thursday issued a statement on his demise detailing how the veteran remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of cancer treatment. He passed away at 8:45 am IST, the Kapoor family said.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," read the heartfelt note.

In September 2019, Rishi and wife Neetu returned to India after almost a year in New York for his cancer treatment. During this time, the couple was visited by scores of celebrities from Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra and many others.

"He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the statement revealed.

Rishi was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over, his family noted. "In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."

Taking note of the lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus cases, the Kapoors urged fans of the veteran actor to respect the laws that are in force.

"In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way," concluded the statement.

Earlier today, actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of the demise of the 67-year-old.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched heights of stardom in the film industry with numerous iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others.

Son of Bollywood's showman Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor, Rishi is survived by wife Neetu and children Ranbir and Riddhima. (ANI)

