Hear Aryan Khan perfecting Simba's voice in 'Son of Mufasa'

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): With just a few days to go for the release of 'The Lion King', his son is here to keep fans on their toes!

Shah Rukh Khan who will be the voice behind King Mufasa shared a twenty-nine-second clip on Instagram featuring son Aryan Khan acing Simba's voice.

'Mera Simba', he wrote for his real and reel son.

"Main hoon Simba, Mufasa ka beta (I am Simba, the son of Mufasa)," is how the clip opens and after hearing it one can affirm that Aryan has certainly borrowed his father's baritone.

Almost a fortnight ago, the 'Raees' actor shared a teaser featuring Mufasa telling his son that he is always with him.

Besides Bollywood's favourite father-son duo Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan, other big names are Ashish Vidyarthi who will be the voice behind Scar's character, Shreyas Talpade will give lend his voice to Timon, Sanjay Mishra will voice Pumbaa and veteran actor Govardhan Asrani will dub for Zazu.

The movie's trailer features the all-favourite characters in new avatars while keeping the essence of the classic alive.

Going by the trailer, it seems like the upcoming film is a shot-by-shot remake of the 1994 animated movie.

With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie is helmed by Jon Favreau.

The film will hit the theatres on July 19 and will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

