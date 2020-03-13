Hema Malini cautions against overseas travel amid COVID-19, says she cancelled plans

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actress and BLP lawmaker Hema Malini on Friday said the coronavirus outbreak must not be taken lightly and cautioned people against traveling abroad.

While talking to ANI she appealed to the public to stay at home as much as possible.

"Everybody should be careful and secure themselves and not travel overseas. It is good that visas have been cancelled," she remarked.

According to her, "the risk of contracting the disease in India is quite significant as we live too close to each other in population-dense settlements, so people need to be extra careful".

The 71-year-old also expressed her reservations against taking the pandemic lightly, as she has observed that a lot of people share jokes about the disease on WhatsApp. "I have seen people joking about it on WhatsApp, like 'corona, marona', it should not be taken lightly," she noted.

When asked about how her schedule has been affected, she said, "I have cancelled all my plans for shows and award functions that were to be held in places like London and Mumbai." (ANI)

